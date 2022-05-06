2023: South-West APC presidential aspirants, leaders united ahead of primaries – Akande

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, said on Friday the party’s presidential aspirants, governors, and other leaders in the South- West are unified ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akande, who addressed journalists after a meeting between the APC leaders from the South-West and presidential aspirants from the region in Lagos, urged party leaders and the aspirants to speak to themselves and the public with decorum.

The former Osun State governor said the APC leaders in the South West are united and would ensure the zone wins the presidency in 2023.

The meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also at the meeting were governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oketola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Three ministers – Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Adeniyi Adebayo (Trade and Industry and Investment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), and a host of other APC leaders in the zone were also at the meeting.

Akande said: “We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West.

“We had a fruitful discussion.

“We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united.”

