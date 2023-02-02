2023: Southern, Middle Belt leaders endorse Peter Obi for presidency

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 election.

The immediate past President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nwodo, made the announcement in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The SMBLF is chaired by an elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Clark and former President Olusegun Obasanjo had last month endorsed the former Anambra State governor, describing him as the ideal president for Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigeria a failed state, must be rescued from predatory leadership —Obi

The communiqué read: “That we give our unalloyed vote of thanks to our father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark, for his boldness, his sagacity, his tenacity, and his relentlessness in pursuing the aims and aspirations of this organisation.

“That we warn all those who want to change the hands of the clock of Nigeria by doing anything that will derail a peaceful transition to the next civilian government of this country, that we shall rise like one man in defence of the ballot box and that Nigerians must go to vote.

“This we have resolved today and we enjoin other Nigerians who do not belong to our organisation to join us in realising this for the betterment of Nigeria: Peter Obi is your son and he is the rock upon which Nigeria will stand.”

