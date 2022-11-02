2023: Sowore berates Atiku, Tinubu for sending running mates, aides to pre-election events

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday, slammed the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for excusing themselves from pre-election interactive sessions.

Sowore was apparently referring to the pre-conference panel discussion organized by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for the frontline presidential candidates in August.

The former Lagos State governor was represented at the event by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, even though the Sahara Reporters publisher and some other presidential candidates were not invited.

In a similar event organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja in October, Atiku Abubakar was represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa while the APC standard bearer was completely absent.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Sowore challenged the APC and PDP presidential candidates to appear at the interaction organized by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria for frontline presidential candidates on Thursday.

He condemned the culture of sending vice-presidential candidates as well as spokespersons to events requiring the attention of the presidential candidates themselves.

The activist wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, let’s meet the professionals in the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in Jos tomorrow, no vice-presidential candidates will be welcomed and attendance will be taken.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

