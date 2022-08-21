2023: Sowore counsels Obi’s supporters on tolerance, respect for dissenting opinions

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday, accused supporters of his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, of intolerance.

Members of the OBIdient movement, the umbrella body of the former Anambra State governor’s supporters, had been accused of spreading fake news about other presidential aspirants and waging war against people with contrary opinions on news platforms and social media.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Sowore said it was a criminal offence to descend on people because of differing opinions.

The Sahara Reporters publisher, who cited cases of former presidential aide Reno Omokri and others who were bullied by OBIdients on Twitter, said freedom of the people to vote for any candidate of their choice remains sacrosanct.

He, therefore, cautioned Obi’s supporters to be tolerant of other people’s opinions as demanded in democracy.

Sowore wrote: “Since the advent of this election cycle we’ve seen and observed a heightened level of harassment of citizens via death threats, arson threats, verbal and now physical abuse against those who happen not to support Peter Obi’s candidacy.

“A Catholic Church pastored by Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka known as Adoration Ministry was a victim of this mob action, Femi Kuti’s African Shrine in Lagos was at the receiving end of arsonists over his refusal to support Mr. Obi for President.

“We’ve seen supporters brandishing guns and threatening people who might not support Obi’s candidacy. A former media assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, complained consistently that the life of his one-year-old daughter was repeatedly threatened.

“Obi’s supporters are not alone in this unconscionable act, a disabled Obi supporter was reportedly beaten for displaying his paraphernalia. However, Obi’s campaigners have demonstrated the most amount of intolerance and harassment of his opponents.

“I condemn these conducts and urge Nigerians to stand by their rights to choose their leaders without pandering to fear, harassment and threats by anyone.

“No set of persons or groups should be allowed to ride roughshod on anyone simply because they refuse to follow their preferred candidate(s). It is DEMOCRACY, founded and built fundamentally on the freedom to choose.”

