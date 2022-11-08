Politics
2023: Sowore protests exclusion from presidential debates
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has protested his exclusion from the presidential debates organized by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group ahead of the 2013 general elections.
The Elections Debate Group is a coalition of Nigerian broadcast organizations, civil society organizations, and professional groups organizing a series of debates for candidates vying for the country’s highest political office.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Sowore alleged the group has removed him from the debate series in favour of “failed and clueless candidates.”
The Sahara Reporters publisher had earlier slammed the organizers of the first series of Arise TV presidential town hall meeting held on Sunday in Abuja for not inviting him to the debate.
Read also:Sowore claims APC stole his ideas from 2019
He described the decision to invite only a few candidates and jettison others as an onslaught on participatory politics, warning that the development portends serious danger for the country.
He, therefore, vowed to stop debates that placed some presidential candidates ahead of others.
The activist wrote: “It has come to our attention that the Nigeria Election Debate Group @officialnedg has excluded us from the series of Presidential Debates to herald the 2023 election, as typical, they’ve settled for failed and clueless candidates. We will ensure these fraudulent debates are stopped!”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
