2023: Soyinka distances self from social media post endorsing Tinubu

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday, dismissed a claim on his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The playwright was reacting to comments credited to him on the former Lagos State governor on social media.

Soyinka had reportedly used unkind words to describe ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in a post on social media.

The post read: “Quote me anywhere, Nigerians don’t need the likes of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tested the two: Atiku is corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered.

“Anybody, any cabal, any Viju milk activist, attempting to humiliate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have me to contend with. An average PDP man is angry with Asiwaju because he brought them to their knees.”

READ ALSO: Soyinka condemns body shaming of Tinubu by members of Pyrate Confraternity

However, in a statement on Sunday, the Nobel Laureate said he never made such comments at any time.

The statement read: “Prof. Soyinka did NOT at any time or on any occasion issue such a statement. It is simply the works of peddlers of fake news and falsehood, who profit from misinformation to gain political advantages.

“The media and members of the public are advised to ignore the message or any other political message that addresses or targets any political party or political actor.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now