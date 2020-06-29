2023: Speculations linking me with presidential ambition a distraction –Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to claims that he was nursing an ambition to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Governor Wike who reacted to the speculation on Sunday while featuring on a television programme monitored in Port Harcourt said that he is not nursing such an ambition.

According to Governor Wike, such speculations were a distraction to him at this time.

He said, “Right now, I am focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“Recall that in 2018 and 2019 when I was supporting my friend, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, it was speculated in the media that I was going to run with him.

“That was my first tenure, and I had not even completed it and they wanted me to give that away.

“To clear every speculation, let me state that I am not going to run for the office of the President of Nigeria for now. I am concentrating in developing Rivers State.

“I am not a party to anybody saying that the problems in PDP is about 2023,” Wike asserted .

