2023: Strength of Nigerian youths for revolution unstoppable —Okupe

Ardent member of the Labour Party (LP) and director general of Peter Obi’s campaign organization, Doyin Okupe, has hinted on the resolve of the Nigerian youth to take back their country in 2023 general elections.

Since the emergence of the former Anambra State governor as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Nigerian youths seemed to have shown commitment to his desire to rescue the country.

However, other presidential candidates had derided Peter Obi on the basis of lack of established political structures to win a general election.

Atiku Abubakar, pesidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly, in an interview on Arise TV on Friday, lampooned the Labour Party standard bearer for defecting to another party.

He added that the inclusion of Peter Obi in 2023 elections did not constitute any threat, branding his social media visibility as inconsequential.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Saturday, Doyin Okupe said the OBIdient movement was meant to instigate paradigm shift in Nigerian politics.

He said: “Those who deride us and continue in willful denial of the potential and unstoppable strength of the Nigerian youths and the global OBIdient movement are doing so at their own peril. Day by day the structures they so much rely on are being eroded by power of the revolution.”

