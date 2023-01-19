2023: Sultan cautions Nigerians on ethnic, religious bias

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, on Thursday urged Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in next month’s elections.

He made the call in his address at the 29th regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Sokoto.

Abubakar also challenged Nigerians not to vote for candidates that would worsen the country’s present challenges.

The Sultan said: “Nigerians need to think and rethink who they are casting their votes for.

READ ALSO: Sultan charges security agents to wage war against terrorists

“We should not consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of anybody we are voting for, but Nigeria first.

“Our country should be our priority above anything and not voting for any person who may worsen our present challenges.

“Our country is far better than many countries of the world in terms of security.

“Therefore, we should continue to support and appreciate our country and leaders with prayers in order to be able to address our challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now