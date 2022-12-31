Politics
2023: Tambuwal charges politicians to exhibit maturity during election campaigns
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday urged politicians to exhibit maturity during the campaigns for the 2023 general elections in the state.
Tambuwal made the call during an interactive session with journalists in Sokoto.
He said: “As we are all aware, our state and Nigeria require a more peaceful atmosphere for a smooth transition.
“In Sokoto, some of our areas are facing security threats and our political activities need not increase the situation but symphathise with the victims.
“I am happy with the way and manner the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign which was generally rancour-free.
Read also:Tambuwal signs Sokoto 2023 budget of N189bn
“We have witnessed the campaign where people go about their business activities without any intimidation or harassment.
“Therefore, politicians should be guided to ensure a peaceful electoral process”
On the five aggrieved governors in PDP, Tambuwal said the party would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.
“The five good colleagues that are in G5- you know, I have always been saying this, we engage in political engineering and political negotiations. It is not a war of attrition.
“I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom.
“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken,” the governor added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...