2023: Tambuwal charges politicians to exhibit maturity during election campaigns

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday urged politicians to exhibit maturity during the campaigns for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Tambuwal made the call during an interactive session with journalists in Sokoto.

He said: “As we are all aware, our state and Nigeria require a more peaceful atmosphere for a smooth transition.

“In Sokoto, some of our areas are facing security threats and our political activities need not increase the situation but symphathise with the victims.

“I am happy with the way and manner the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign which was generally rancour-free.

Read also:Tambuwal signs Sokoto 2023 budget of N189bn

“We have witnessed the campaign where people go about their business activities without any intimidation or harassment.

“Therefore, politicians should be guided to ensure a peaceful electoral process”

On the five aggrieved governors in PDP, Tambuwal said the party would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.

“The five good colleagues that are in G5- you know, I have always been saying this, we engage in political engineering and political negotiations. It is not a war of attrition.

“I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom.

“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken,” the governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now