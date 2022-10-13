2023: Tambuwal dismisses rumours on suspension of PDP presidential campaign

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday described as fake news reports on the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign activities for the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, who is the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, stated this in a statement issued by his media adviser, Muhammad Bello.

He said the party campaign will be held on Monday in Kaduna State.

Reports emerged during the week that the party had suspended the presidential election campaign in order to appease the aggrieved Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his allies.

Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – are demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the crisis plaguing the party.

The governors pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign council last month and were absent in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom, where the party flagged-off its campaign last Monday

Wike had vowed to continue the push for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s helmsman.

Tambuwal said: “I amazed and taken aback last (Wednesday) night when I saw on social media and on very many platforms that we’ve called off our campaign.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals, and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them has composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw a spanner at our works. They will not succeed.

“It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and its candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work. We’ll run our campaign. As I said before, it is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient problems bedevilling our country.

“I believe in the candidature of Atiku and Okowa. I also believe that when we get there, we shall do better for Nigeria and we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023

