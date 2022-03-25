2023: Tambuwal lists qualities Nigerians must look out for in next President

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday urged Nigerians to elect a President with the quality and temperament to address the country’ challenges next year.

The governor, who made the call at a meeting with former Deputy Governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of polarising the country.

He said: “Am coming for the journey on my personal merit, on my credit and my personal credentials. As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, I presided over one of the most stable and very interesting Houses since 1999.

“From the beginning of this democracy till today, I can beat my chest that the House I presided over was the House of Representatives of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where issues were debated, devoid of sentiments but based on pan Nigerian perception.

“Back in Sokoto, my records are there to speak for me in terms transformation of the state, infrastructure, education, health indices, bringing back out of school children, physical responsibility and accountability, ease of doing business and such other indices.

“I believe that I have the right temperament, temperament is key going forward in running the affairs of Nigeria. The situation of this country calls for competent leadership calls for experienced hands and energy.

“This is a time that Nigerians must not experiment with someone who does not understand democratic governance.

“It is important that we are doing this exercise of selecting who is going to be the standard flag bearer of our party, we must deliberately seek out someone that understands this country, someone who has been tested in democratic governance, appreciating how to run a federal government.

“We cannot afford to have another president that will be more in the Villa without connecting with the people, engaging the people and finding local solutions to local problems.”

