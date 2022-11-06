2023: Tinubu, Atiku absent at town hall meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, were conspicuously absent at Sunday’s presidential town hall series put together by Arise TV in Lagos.

The session was attended by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Atiku was however represented at the town hall meeting by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The series will focus on security and the economy with each presidential candidate expected to tell Nigerians how they planned to handle the two sensitive areas if elected as the country’s president next year.

