2023: Tinubu has capacity to rule Nigeria— Obanikoro

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, Musiliu Obanikoro, said on Saturday the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Obanikoro, who stated this during an interview session with Arise News, said he was not surprised that the crowd at the convention venue gave the APC national leader a rousing welcome, adding that Tinubu was a formidable party leader.

He said: “Well, I am not surprised that the crowd was huge and welcoming. Tinubu is a passionate leader who has all it takes to be Nigeria’s president. He has the grassroots experience, very experienced, and has pulled crowds from far and near.”

On the expectations of Lagos State at the convention, the ex-minister of state for defence stressed that the members were at the venue to ensure that the party was on the right track.

“It is not about Lagos State, per se, it is about Nigeria. All of us are assembled today to determine a great future for the party, to keep APC stronger and ensure that it continues to deliver its promises to the Nigerian public,” Obanikoro added.

