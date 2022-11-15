2023: Tinubu kicks off campaign in Jos, says he’ll retire Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, berated the chances of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who spoke at the party‘s presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, said the ruling party would retire Obi to Anambra next year.

The former Lagos State Governor also vowed that Nigeria would be well despite its daunting challenges.

He said: “Peter obi, Haaa! This Obidient. He lives in Lagos not in Anambra. He doesn’t know the road. We will return him to Anambra. We will chart him a new course.”

“Hope is back, Nigeria will be well. Nigeria will not sink. We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance.”

Similarly, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the ruling party had done well.

This came as a response to criticism trailing the performance of the ruling party in the last seven years.

Adamu lampooned opposition parties, adding that the ruling party was in to win at all levels next year.

“The political opponents can make efforts, to run the race against us but we will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections”, he said.

The campaign flag-off was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and other key members of the party.

