2023: Tinubu meets North-West Muslim leaders, promises clean campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday met with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.

In his address at the town hall meeting, the former Lagos State governor asked the Islamic scholars to vote wisely in the February 25 election.

He also promised to be leaders to all, if elected as the country’s president next month.

He said: “A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically, in harmony with our nation’s constitution.

“I have tried to be a faithful and dutiful servant. I have tried to improve the lot of all our people, whether Christians or Muslims.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to meet you all on this great occasion. I am humbled by your attendance and the warmth of your reception.

“I pray He continues to give you the wisdom and rectitude to fulfill this great and vital duty. Without your guidance and counsel, the nation cannot attain the place Allah has set for us.”

Tinubu promised to conduct his campaign as he conducted himself during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Earlier, the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, dismissed fears of a Yoruba-dominated government, if Tinubu was elected as president.

He stressed that there was no caucus meeting that did not include his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

Badaru, who is the Northern Coordinator of APC presidential campaign council, added that Tinubu was healthy, mentally alert and would not let Nigerians down.

On his part, Ganduje noted that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was not new in Nigeria.

He said: “We had a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993 when the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola picked a fellow Muslim, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, as his running mate and still won the election, though annulled by the then military regime.

“This is going to be repeated with Tinubu and Shettima in the coming election, which they will win and it will not be cancelled.”

