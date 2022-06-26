2023: Tinubu reveals search for running mate ongoing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said on Sunday he was still looking for his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He stated this during his keynote speech at the Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, 60th birthday celebration.

Tinubu had on June 17 named Kabiru Masari as his running mate for the 2023 elections in order to beat the deadline stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission for submission of running mates by the 18 political parties in the country.

“I could see a Deputy (Wase) sitting down there too, you are very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you. Thank you for both of you, you have not rocked the boat.

READ ALSO: Tinubu: Lagos govt to probe attack on journalists

“I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate.”

“What you did during my primary (APC presidential election) is a story for another day. I have spent more time, too many times and people might be bored. They might be envious too, they might be jealous. I won a landslide, I thank you.

“Femi, with your determination, and reach, you are a contributor to our democratic growth, thank you. It is about charting a path to success, you’ve done a good job and I say thank you, thank you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now