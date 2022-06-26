Politics
2023: Tinubu reveals search for running mate ongoing
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said on Sunday he was still looking for his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He stated this during his keynote speech at the Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, 60th birthday celebration.
Tinubu had on June 17 named Kabiru Masari as his running mate for the 2023 elections in order to beat the deadline stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission for submission of running mates by the 18 political parties in the country.
“I could see a Deputy (Wase) sitting down there too, you are very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you. Thank you for both of you, you have not rocked the boat.
READ ALSO: Tinubu: Lagos govt to probe attack on journalists
“I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate.”
“What you did during my primary (APC presidential election) is a story for another day. I have spent more time, too many times and people might be bored. They might be envious too, they might be jealous. I won a landslide, I thank you.
“Femi, with your determination, and reach, you are a contributor to our democratic growth, thank you. It is about charting a path to success, you’ve done a good job and I say thank you, thank you.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...