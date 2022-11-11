2023: Tinubu risks disqualification over alleged role in narcotics, money laundering deals —PDP PCC spokesman, Bwala

The allegations of drug trafficking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to generate concerns in the polity.

This was as the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, on Thursday, argued that the former Lagos State Governor might be disqualified from the presidential race if eventually charged to court.

Recent court documents released by the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois have shown that Tinubu had to forfeit some money after his suspected links to drug couriers.

The document, which allegedly contained evidence of his alleged involvement in narcotics and money laundering some three decades ago, showed that Tinubu had forfeited $460,000 in one of the accounts linked to him.

Spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo had on Wednesday argued that Tinubu was not indicted in the matter and had no case whatever to answer.

However, Bwala who spoke in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, contended that the allegations bordered on the character of the APC national leader.

The legal expert noted that a person with questionable character was not fit to be elected as President, let alone participate in the election.

He said: “I’m afraid that the conclusion of this case is that, from the eyes of the law. Bola may be disqualified from contesting if the matter goes to court.

“Narcotics and money laundering, whether in Nigeria or the United States, is a criminal offence.

“For the Nigerian people, the source of the money is important, but there is still a cloud around drug related offences and drug related activity with somebody who wants to be the number one citizen of the country.

“And if someone has that questionable character and is elected as a President, what it means is that it will embolden people who are into those activities. That’s why the person has to come out clean”, he said.

