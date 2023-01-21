Politics
2023: Tinubu slept through peace meeting, Sowore mocks APC candidate
The gruelling schedule of the ongoing presidential campaign seems to be taking a toll on some candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This was after Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) candidate tweeted on Friday, about how Tinubu allegedly made no contribution, sleeping through a meeting of the candidates.
We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The @OfficialAPCNg @officialABAT slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf pic.twitter.com/btMsOQYdT6
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) January 20, 2023
Tinubu and Sowore were among those who attended the meeting that the National Peace Committee under the leadership of Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) organised in Abuja on Friday.
READ ALSO:Sowore alleges manipulation, likely postponement of 2023 polls
The purpose of the meeting, according to Abdulsalami, was to ensure proper behavior of the candidates, their parties, and other stakeholders, particularly during the election campaigns.
After the meeting, Sowore tweeted, “We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The @OfficialAPCNg @officialABAT slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...