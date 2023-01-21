2023: Tinubu slept through peace meeting, Sowore mocks APC candidate

The gruelling schedule of the ongoing presidential campaign seems to be taking a toll on some candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was after Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) candidate tweeted on Friday, about how Tinubu allegedly made no contribution, sleeping through a meeting of the candidates.

We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The ⁦@OfficialAPCNg⁩ ⁦@officialABAT⁩ slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf pic.twitter.com/btMsOQYdT6 — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) January 20, 2023

Tinubu and Sowore were among those who attended the meeting that the National Peace Committee under the leadership of Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) organised in Abuja on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting, according to Abdulsalami, was to ensure proper behavior of the candidates, their parties, and other stakeholders, particularly during the election campaigns.

After the meeting, Sowore tweeted, “We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The ⁦@OfficialAPCNg⁩ ⁦@officialABAT⁩ slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf.”

