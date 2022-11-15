2023: Tinubu’s ‘prayer’ a divine act of God —PDP reacts to APC candidate’s gaffe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as prophetic the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prayer for its blessing from God.

Tinubu had during the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, said, “God bless PDP.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who reacted to the development in a statement, said the former Lagos State governor’s prayer was not a mistake but rather a heavenly declaration that the PDP was the only source of hope for Nigeria.

The statement read: “It is instructive to note that the APC presidential candidate had earlier in his address, admitted that Nigerians were ‘in distress’ under his failed APC but that hope is on the way.

“Since Asiwaju Tinubu’s prophetic blessing on the PDP, our party has been receiving flurries of calls, solidarity messages, and visits from key members of the APC, who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to point the nation to the right direction.

“It is apparent that Asiwaju Tinubu was speaking under the ostensible weight of the recent revelation of his indictment for narcotic trafficking which has become a huge burden from which he cannot extricate himself and for which he has lost all moral and legitimate capacity to occupy the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the flag-off of his campaign.

“It was pathetic as Nigerians watched with pity as the APC presidential candidate who is dazed by the intimidating credentials and popularity of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could not articulate any solution to the myriad of problems brought upon our nation by the failed APC which he boasted of having installed and superintends over as national leader.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not proffer any solution or idea to the challenges of insecurity, disunity, unabated killings, rising unemployment, tumbling Naira, collapsing economy with unprecedented debts of over N40 trillion arising from somersaulting macro-economic policies of his failed and corrupt APC government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now