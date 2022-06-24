2023: Umahi, Akpabio out as INEC confirms APC candidates in Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, will not take part in the 2023 general elections after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted the duo from the list of All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidates cleared for the election.

Akpabio and Umahi were among the 23 aspirants that vied for the APC presidential ticket which was later won by the party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio later stepped down from the race in favour of the former Lagos State governor and decided to pursue a seat in the Senate.

However, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, had secured the APC ticket for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District at the time the ex-minister was pursuing his presidential ambition.

For Umahi, his brother, Austin, won the party’s ticket in Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

Details later…

