2023: Umahi anoints Ebonyi Assembly Speaker, Nwifuru, as successor

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has picked the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as his successor in 2023.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nweze, confirmed the development during the burial of the father of the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chioma Nweze, on Saturday in Okposi.

Umahi said his choice of a successor was based on equity, justice, and fairness.

The governor will complete his eight years rule in Ebonyi on May 29, 2023.

He is one of the few politicians eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for next year’s election.

Umahi said: “To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I present to you the choice of the people in the person of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru. I want Ebonyi South people to know that when it was the turn of Ebonyi South, an Abakaliki man was contesting and the Abakaliki people said no, so it is the time to pay them back.

“I want to assure you that this divine mandate we came with would continue and when this man comes onboard we would not turn left and right from divine mandate. So fear not, there is nobody that is thrown up by God that the people would not criticise.

“If people do not accept the sacrifices you are making, God will not disregard it. You can see that his children are very successful, some are doctors and others are lawyers.

“2023 has to be ticking of the box. It will not be about promises, if you say you will do B, we have to ask you to prove how you will do A.

“In all honesty, it is my performance and that of others that APC will use to do their campaign.

“I ask you to continue to support our government, we have only one party and this party we are in now will continue with the development of Ebonyi State from wherever we would stop.

“Let the next President come from South for equity, justice, and fairness, if the Presidency is not zoned to the South-East by PDP and APC, they should tell the people why.”

