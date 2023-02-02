2023: US insists on free, fair elections, says it has no preferred candidate

The United States has once again, stated that it has no preferred candidate in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, but will lend its support for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

This assertion was made on Wednesday by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in Abuja, during a one-day multi-stakeholders dialogue which had the theme “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Fostering Youth Action for Peace and stability,” held in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Building Blocks for Peace Foundation.

While addressing the audience, Leonard said the 2023 elections will afford “Nigeria an opportunity to take its place as the true giant of Africa and become an example for other African nations to emulate.”

“The United States only supports transparent and credible elections that reflect the will of the people in a process that is conducted peacefully.

“The 2023 elections are a pivotal opportunity for Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and its largest economy, to solidify its place as a democratic leader in Africa.

“Elections are the foundation of democracy and the basis for the legitimate transfer of power. We favour no candidate. We favour only an open, transparent and peaceful electoral process.”

The US Ambassador said her country was confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has the capability to conduct credible and fair elections.

“The United States has full confidence in INEC and its ability to organise and conduct credible and transparent elections.

“We saw INEC’s capabilities on display during the success of the recent off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states and we look forward to seeing that success extended nationwide during the February and March general elections.”

