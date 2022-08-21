2023: Utomi calls for focused leadership, says APC, PDP have failed Nigerians

Chieftain of the Labour Party, Pat Utomi, has advocated a change of leadership in Nigeria as the viable solution to manifold challenges confronting the country.

Utomi made the call during a meeting of CREDAB Peoples Association held during the weekend.

The political economist said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its counterpart, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have failed Nigerians beyond description.

The former presidential aspirant therefore charged Nigerians to look beyond political parties and allow people with sound political knowledge take charge next year.

He said: “Nigerians should ignore political parties and go for candidates who are on top of the issues, have ideas that touch the lives of people in a more direct sense and can stem the tide. My views are very well known. I was there the day APC and PDP were founded and in my view, these parties have failed Nigerians. The time has come for Nigerians to find new ways away from the politics of what can we share and other things that have brought the country down.”

Utomi also blamed the protracted ASUU strike on the lack of empathy and strategies by the government, branding dominant parties in the country as limited liability companies.

“Let us find out from the people what’s hurting them. Look at the universities being shut down for months. What country in the age of knowledge workers allow universities to go down? It has to be ultimate unseriousness that can allow that to happen. Nigerians must say enough of that. We want people who care, not those benefiting from the suffering of the country.

“Forget about limited liability companies they call political parties. Let’s create movement of people and government of the people, for the people and by the people, away with government of politicians, by politicians and for politicians. This is the sad phase we are today and we must move from there.”

