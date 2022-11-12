2023: Uzodinma appoints 305 political aides

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, on Friday, inaugurated All Progressives Congress (APC) liaison officers for the 305 wards of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections

Uzodimma at the ceremony at the Government House, Owerri said the appointees were to promote government policies and programmes at the grassroots.

He tasked them on educating the people on the achievements of the APC-led administration in the state.

He also urged them to help sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in their localities, advising them to work in close synergy with existing leaders of the party.

He said: “Effectively, by this inauguration you have become an active part of the government. Go to your wards and defend government programmes alongside other party structures on ground.

“Ensure you get accurate information of happenings in your wards, know when enemies want to penetrate your area and bring such information to the knowledge of the government so that we will intervene on time.”

Speaking on behalf of the liason officers, Uzoma Eke lauded the governor for the appointment.

He added that the appointees would deliver as charged by the governor.

