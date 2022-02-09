2023: Uzodinma not interested in presidency – Imo govt

The Imo State government on Wednesday described as malicious rumours reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined the race for the presidency in 2023.

The state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, who stated this in a statement in Owerri, noted that Uzodinma was focused on giving the people of Imo the dividends of democracy and has no intention of vying for the presidency in 2023.

He described the reports as the handiwork of the opposition trying to distract the governor from fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Imo state government has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the Executive Governor of the state, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has joined the presidential race.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma invited Nigerian Army to arrest innocent Biafran youths —IPOB

“There is no truth whatsoever in those speculations which are the handiwork of a desperate and idiotic opposition hell-bent on distracting the governor from delivering on his mandate to Imo people.

“The Governor has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed anyone of such intention.

“Apart from being preoccupied with the delivering of democracy dividends to the people and making their lives meaningful, Uzodinma is committed to serving out his tenure satisfactorily.

“Imo people and all political associates of the governor nationwide should disregard the malicious rumours as a vain attempt to smear the name of Uzodimma.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now