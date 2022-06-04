2023: Why I stepped down from PDP presidential race – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday explained why he pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential race in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal had during the PDP national convention held last Saturday in Abuja announced his withdrawal from the race and asked his supporters to vote for Atiku.

The ex-Vice President subsequently polled 371 votes to edge out the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who garnered 237 votes and 11 other challengers.

The governor, who addressed a crowd of supporters who received him at the Government House in Sokoto shortly after his arrival from Abuja, said the decision to step down from the presidential race was a sacrifice for Nigeria and her citizens.

Read also :Buhari’s exclusion of South-East deepens insecurity in Nigeria — Tambuwal

He said: “Let me thank our leaders and distinguished supporters from all over the country for your support and cooperation. My appreciation also goes to leaders of our party here in Sokoto State and every level.

“What we have done is for the good of our party and the country. I appreciate everyone of you that prayed for me and our party. The sacrifice that I have made on your behalf is aimed at strengthening our party, our democracy, and, by the grace of God, soft landing our polity.

“I thank the people of Sokoto State and all my supporters across the country for their support. I assured you that we shall work assiduously for the victory of our party in the 2023 general elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now