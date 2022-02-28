Politics
2023: Why I’m interested in Nigeria’s presidency – Dele Momodu
The publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, said on Monday he would change the narrative about Nigeria and work for its development if elected the country’s president next year.
He stated this during his visit to the Olubadan designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, at the Alarere area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
Momodu, who said he vied for the presidency under the umbrella of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2011, expressed optimism that he would secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for next year’s election.
READ ALSO: Dele Momodu accuses Buhari’s govt of ‘dragging Nigeria back to Stone Age’
He described the new Olubadan as a man with deep knowledge of politics and administration in the country.
The publisher said: “Nigerians have been faced with myriads of problems in the last few years. But solution to those problems cannot come through the same set of people that have remained in the corridors of power.”
