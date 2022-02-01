2023: Wike dismisses reports on selection as Atiku’s running mate

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, dismissed reports on his selection as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor, who addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders at the Government House in Port Harcourt, urged Nigerians to ignore the report.

He added that the opposition party has not taken any decision on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

The governor also slammed the Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, for asking the South to forget about the power shift next year.

Wike said: “Please discountenance all those things you are hearing. The South will make a statement very soon.

“The day the South makes a statement, Nigerians will know that we are not joking.

“What is necessary is to make sure that the party gets it right.

“We are assets, we are not liabilities. If we say we are going to support the party we will do it with everything we have.

“We are not in America where they do television campaigns, no it’s not done here.

“When we come out we will choke them.

“So everybody should relax, let the South do their proper homework and they will make a statement that will be beneficial to Nigerians and the PDP.

“It is absolutely wrong for Dopkesi, a high chief, to appear on television and tell people that there is no zoning. I can’t believe this.”

