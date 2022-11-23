2023: Wike inconsequential to whether or not Atiku wins —PDP campaign council

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has expressed confidence that Governor Nyesom Wike’s lack of support won’t have an impact on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) chances of winning the presidential election in 2023.

Bwala made this assertion on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels TV “Sunrise Daily.”

Since the presidential primaries, Governor Wike and his friends, known as the G5, have been at odds with the main opposition party’s leadership.

The governor, who came in second to Atiku Abubakar, insisted that PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu quit because he believes the primary election was unfair.

The group has also withdrawn from the party’s presidential campaign, claiming that Atiku and the PDP leader are from the same part of the country.

But Bwala dismissed the action, asserting that the party is well-positioned to triumph in the upcoming presidential election.

“Our party is poised to win the election. Wike’s non-participation would affect a little bit of the margin. So, if we are supposed to win with nine million votes or eight million votes, that may reduce to six million votes or something like that.

“But this victory is destined by God and I can tell you that there can be conspiracy and collaboration or anything. We know the Electoral Amendment Act and what it brings. We saw it in Osun where some members of our party even worked against the party in that state.

“But what happened? The ‘Dancing Senator’ (Ademola Adeleke) danced his way to victory because the people spoke and their voices were held. This is how we are going to be looking at this election because the bigger picture is what we are looking at. Have you not seen the multi-dimensional poverty index?,” Bwala noted.

