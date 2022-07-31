Politics
2023: Wike meets PDP governors as party continues fence-mending moves
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday met with his counterparts and some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.
Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, there are indications it was part of ongoing efforts to resolve the dispute that trailed the party’s presidential primary held in May.
The disagreement over the choice of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, divided the party into two groups with a faction backing Wike to be picked as vice-presidential candidate demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the saga.
Read also:APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket tops agenda as Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Gov Wike in Port Harcourt
The crisis has put into question the PDP’s readiness to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.
Those at the meeting include Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
Others are former governors Donald Duke (Cross River), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) and Jonah Jang (Plateau).
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
