2023: Wike meets Tinubu in London, to work for APC —Masari

Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, a close ally of Bola Tinubu who served as a placeholder vice-presidential candidate before the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu is the APC Presidential candidate while Wike has been engaged in an attrition with stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the insistence of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu not to resign, despite the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the PDP presidential primaries.

According to Masari, who spoke with BBC Hausa from London on Wednesday, Wike and Tinubu met, adding, future meetings would take place as the need arise.

Masari said, “The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with Governor Nyesom Wike; he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God.”

When asked if Wike will join the APC to help Tinubu win the election, Masari responded that he was not in a position to make that prediction.

He also noted that Wike didn’t need to quit the PDP in order to support whomever he chooses.

Read also: 2023: Rivers APC claims Gov Wike in talks to work for Tinubu’s election

“This is because Wike is a big politician, a governor and he has control in some other states, apart from his state. He is good to the people and has associated with his people peacefully. By the grace of God, he will be of help to us.

“Well, only God knows what will happen next. But from what we are seeing now, what has transpired is that we are going to work with Wike and he will be useful to us.

“If you could remember, it was APC that caused the failure of APC in Bauchi, it was members of the party that led to the defeat of the governor from their party. The same thing happened in Adamawa State. So, what I want people to understand is that someone can still assist you, even without joining your party if he wants to.

“Furthermore, with the widespread acceptance of Bola Tinubu to Nigerians, I can assure you, by the will of God, he is going to win the election, with or without help. But there is this Hausa adage which says even if you’re beautiful, you should add to it by taking a bath. So, it’s not only about Wike, we are also talking with many other governors,” Masari added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now