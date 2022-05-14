2023: Wike promises to end banditry in six months

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday promised to end banditry in six months if elected the country’s president in 2023.

Wike, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this at a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said security operatives would be provided with necessary equipment needed to beef up security in the country.

The governor stressed that he remains committed to the ideals of PDP and would never leave the party under any circumstances.

Wike is one of the 15 aspirants eyeing the PDP presidential ticket for the next year’s election.

