Politics

2023: Wike promises to reveal adopted presidential candidate soon

Published

5 mins ago

on

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday promised to reveal his adopted presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He stated this during the commissioning of the Rukpokwu-Igwuruta Link Road in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Wike and four other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have boycotted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rallies to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Efforts to resolve the disagreement and bring all parties together ahead of the election have failed to achieve the desired results.

'We only received N2.1bn as refund of 13% derivation fund,' Edo govt replies Wike

The governor at the event wooed supporters to cast their votes for all the candidates contesting on the platform of the PDP in the state.

He, however, said the decision on the candidate to support in the presidential election would be taken in due course.

Wike said: “Will you vote for our governor? Will you vote for our senatorial candidate? Will you vote for House of Representatives candidates? Will you vote for House of Assembly candidates? Vote them all.

“Then the other one, I will come and tell you where you will vote. All I will tell you, is don’t worry, calm down, these ones that I mentioned, make sure you vote for them. Very soon, we will meet and take a decision on where we are going.”

