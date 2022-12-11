2023: Wike shades ‘desperate’ politicians turning church to campaign ground

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday criticised politicians seeking the blessing of religious leaders for their 2023 aspirations.

Wike, who spoke at the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dedication service for the 2023 election campaigns held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Diobu, Port Harcourt, urged churches not to succumb to tricks of desperate politicians who desire power at all cost in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “All of us should participate in the politics of Nigeria but the church must not be used as if we are fighting a religious war.

“We have to be careful so that the church is not destroyed.”

Over the course of the past months, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had visited high-profile Christian clerics in a bid to win their approval as elections draw closer.

He attended the annual Living Faith Church programme tagged: “Shiloh” in Ota, Ogun State.

The former Anambra State governor had also visited the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries in Edo State, Apostle Johnson Suleman and Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) over the same reason.

