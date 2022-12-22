Politics
2023: Wike to announce adopted presidential candidate January
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he would announce his adopted presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in January.
Wike, who disclosed this at the commissioning of a project in the Obio-Akpor local government area of the state on Thursday, said he would also campaign for such a candidate upon announcement.
He said: “From January next year, I will campaign to my people whom they will vote for. So, all of you who have been in suspense, who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait. January is here.
“Not only will I tell my people whom to vote, but I will also move from state to state and convince people why they should vote for the person. Nothing will happen.”
Read also:‘Dare me and go to jail,’ Wike warns politicians disobeying orders
Five Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), had pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign activities following the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu, to step down from the position.
The feud remained unresolved despite several reconciliatory moves by several key members of the party
The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had during his last appearance on Channels Television’s town hall said he had reached out to Wike at least five times in a bid to resolve the crisis but to no avail.
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...