2023: Wike to announce adopted presidential candidate January

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he would announce his adopted presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in January.

Wike, who disclosed this at the commissioning of a project in the Obio-Akpor local government area of the state on Thursday, said he would also campaign for such a candidate upon announcement.

He said: “From January next year, I will campaign to my people whom they will vote for. So, all of you who have been in suspense, who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait. January is here.

“Not only will I tell my people whom to vote, but I will also move from state to state and convince people why they should vote for the person. Nothing will happen.”

Five Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), had pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign activities following the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu, to step down from the position.

The feud remained unresolved despite several reconciliatory moves by several key members of the party

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had during his last appearance on Channels Television’s town hall said he had reached out to Wike at least five times in a bid to resolve the crisis but to no avail.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

