2023: Wike vows to stick with PDP irrespective of presidential primary outcome

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday he would remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) irrespective of the outcome of the party’s presidential primary slated for next month.

He stated this addressing the party’s stakeholders in Niger State on his presidential ambition.

The governor stressed that he has nothing against the consensus arrangement if it was based on equity, justice and fairness.

Wike called for the support of the party members, saying he has the capacity to wrest power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) next year.

Read also: Wike leads three governors to consult with IBB, Abdulsalami over 2023 presidential bid

He said: “I am here today to tell you that I have made myself available to run for the seat of the President of this country under our party, PDP, I have been a member of the PDP since 1988, I have never left the party and I will never leave.

“I can become the President if I get the mandate of delegates to make me the flag bearer. The country needs someone will who see white and call it white and black and call it black and that person is me.”

He promised to handle the country’s security challenges effectively, insisting that the current administration had failed to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now