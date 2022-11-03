2023: Wike warns against religious sentiments, harps on security

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday urged politicians to shun religious sentiments in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made the call when he hosted the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, in Port Harcourt.

He also encouraged Nigerians to shun violence as preparations for the elections reached a crucial stage.

The governor also challenged the Federal Government and security agencies to secure lives and properties in the country.

Wike said: “We believe we owe this country and we must also stop this politics of religion so that we don’t instigate crisis and violence. You must go and tell the people what you can do, what we can offer.

“For me, there cannot be any good governance without the protection of life and property. Nobody can talk about good governance when there is insecurity everywhere.

“If you cannot protect your citizens, you have no need to talk about governance, because if you’re doing roads, people must be alive to use the road. If you’re building a good school, people must be alive to go to school.

“So, it is key that you owe your citizens the protection of their lives and property. And so, for us as a government, that is the sole aim of being in government.

“You have a role to make sure the people’s votes count. When the right person emerges, you’ll see passion and commitment in their work. The difference will be clear.”

