2023: YPP holds national convention, presidential primaries June 1

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) will hold its national convention and presidential primaries on June 1.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Egbeola Martins, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Martins said the decision to hold the special national convention and presidential primaries was reached at YPP’s 17th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Thursday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said: “The NWC has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“This is in accordance with the Provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“We started with the sales of nomination forms for all elective offices, which commenced on March 14.

“The congresses to elect Ad hoc delegates will be held nationwide on May 14, while special congresses/primaries for the House of Assembly have been slated for May 20.

“Special congresses/primaries for House of Representative and Senatorial aspirants have been slated for May 24 and May 26 respectively.

“Special congresses/primaries for governorship aspirants will hold on May 28, while the special national convention/presidential primaries will take place on June 1.”

The party also decried the killing of more than 90 people in Kanam and Kakura in Chikun Local Government Areas of Plateau and Kaduna States respectively.

