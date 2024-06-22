2027: After meeting Babangida and Abdulsalami, Atiku visits Buhari in Daura

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home in Katsina State.

The former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was one of the politicians who accompanied Atiku to the former president’s home.

However, issues discussed at the meeting between the two leaders were not made public.



READ ALSO: Atiku meets Babangida, Abubakar in Niger

The former Vice President had during the week paid Sallah homage to the duo of former military rulers – Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the homes in Minna, Niger State.

With more than three years before the 2027 election, the visits to the former Nigerian leaders could be a grand move by Atiku for another shot at the nation’s highest political office.

He was defeated in Nigeria’s last two presidential elections by Buhari and President Bola Tinubu respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now