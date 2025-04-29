2027: El-Rufai says Kano is a key battleground, suggests parties dump zoning

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has described Kano as an essential battleground for any serious political movement, citing its history of high voter turnout and political engagement.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II at his palace on Monday, el-Rufai highlighted the city’s strategic role in shaping Nigeria’s political destiny.

The former governor also reaffirmed his belief in merit-based leadership, stating that while he previously supported the principle of rotating leadership across regions, Nigeria’s pressing needs now demand a shift in focus.

“We must prioritise competence and good governance over regional identity. This is not the time for ethnic politics — it is time for real solutions,” he said.

The former governor, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said his decision was driven by a deep concern for the future of the country.

“Nigeria is facing an existential crisis,” he said. “We need a credible and trustworthy political alternative — a platform free from godfatherism and built on fairness, internal democracy, and equal opportunity. The SDP can be that alternative.”

El-Rufai, a key figure in the formation of the APC over a decade ago, said that while the 2013 merger aimed to oust an incumbent president, the current political moment demands something more transformative.

“Twelve years ago, we merged parties and defeated a sitting president. But today’s objective is different. We’re gathering disaffected voices across political lines under a party with integrity and history,” he said, referencing the SDP.

According to him, his return to Kano was not only symbolic but strategic. “After joining the SDP, it was important to come and engage with stakeholders here. Kano is critical to any serious political formation because of its consistently high voter turnout.”

In a political landscape often dominated by high-profile defections and internal power struggles, el-Rufai struck a different tone. He dismissed concerns over opposition leaders joining the APC, including the recent move by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

“I’m not bothered by those defections. A governor only has one vote. Elections are won by the people, not politicians. Our focus is on grassroots mobilisation — not chasing elite endorsements,” he said.

El-Rufai revealed that coalition talks are ongoing among five major political groups to create a formidable opposition under the SDP banner. He said his early move in Kaduna was prompted by the urgent need for a platform for his supporters.

“This is a broader national movement for disillusioned Nigerians. We are making steady progress, but I had to act quickly in Kaduna because my political base needed a home,” he said.

He also reflected on his past decisions and challenges during his time in APC, including his opposition to the controversial naira redesign policy under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I challenged that policy in court because it hurt ordinary Nigerians. I have always been loyal to the nation, not individuals or parties,” he said.

Calling on young Nigerians to remain hopeful, el-Rufai encouraged them to join the push for a better political future.

“Don’t lose hope. We’re building something different. It won’t be flashy, but it will be real. The change must come from the ground up.”

