2027: LP rejects coalition, sets up committee to check Otti, others

The Labour Party on Friday distanced itself from any coalition or alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was part of a 12-point resolution adopted at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who read the communiqué, declared that the party would not participate in any coalition arrangement for 2027.

The Supreme Court on April 4 removed Abure as the LP national chairman.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Abure as the party’s national chairman.

The panel held that the appellate court lacked the jurisdiction to make such a declaration, given that the substance of the case concerned the internal leadership of the party.

However, controversy has trailed the judgement with a faction of LP led by Lamidi Apapa and a few others, including a former Minister of Finance, Namadi Usman, celebrating the Supreme Court ruling while members of the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) insisting that Abure remains the party chairman.

In the communiqué, the party expressed skepticism about ongoing coalition talks in the political space, arguing that those spearheading such initiatives lacked the capacity and character to build viable alliances.

Abure said: “The Labour Party is not and will not be part of any coalition towards the 2027 general election.

“Instead, we will focus on rebuilding, repositioning, re-strategising, reconciling, and expanding our membership base to win the 2027 elections.

“People who cannot unite their own parties cannot lead a national coalition.

“Forming a new party where stakeholders are expected to surrender their identity and structure requires strong leadership, which is currently lacking.”

He said NEC also reviewed what it described as anti-party activities by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and a few other members.

According to him, the committee consequently established a disciplinary committee to investigate and make recommendations within two weeks.

Abure said the decision followed Otti’s public remarks on national television, which he claimed disparaged LP.

The disciplinary committee is headed by Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, with Alhaji Umar Farouk as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are – Mr. Kehinde Edun, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, and Mr. Callistus Ihejiagwa.

On the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, Abure confirmed that Chief George Moghalu had emerged as the party’s governorship candidate following the primaries held on April 5 in Awka.

