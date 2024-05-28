2027: Obi’s spokesman addresses merger moves to topple APC

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has clarified that his principal is not eager to form an alliance or merger with other political parties at the expense of the masses.

Tanko made this statement on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, emphasizing that Obi’s focus was on working towards a merger that prioritizes the betterment of Nigeria, not solely seeking power.

This comes just days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar declared his intention to continue contesting the presidency for as long as his health permits, citing the inspirational story of former American President Abraham Lincoln.

However, Tanko stressed that Obi’s ideology differs, and he would only consider a merger that aligns with his vision for a functional Nigeria, not a power-grabbing endeavor.

He said, “Obi is not interested in a merger that is only for the interest of seeking power. He is interested in a merger that will bring Nigerians out of the poverty level, bringing the Nigerian people to a comfortable state of health care.

“Making sure Nigerians have potable drinking water; making sure the problem of power supply is being solved. So, therefore, he is interested strongly in a merger that is driven by ideology and a programme. But if it’s only for the purpose of power, he is not interested.”

This statement sheds light on the Labour Party’s stance on potential alliances and mergers, distancing itself from desperate power plays and emphasizing a commitment to the people’s interests.

