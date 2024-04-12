2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction seeks political alliance with north

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Secretary-General of a factional of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has called for a rekindling of old alliances that existed between the North and Eastern regions in time past.

Isiguzoro who made the call in a statement on Thursday, urged Northern elders to revert to the days of alliance between the two regions and reflect on the historical missteps of the Northern region from 1999 to 2023.

The Igbo socio-cultural group said the call became necessary following the recent statement by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), where its leadership expressed regret for supporting and voting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.

In the statement, NEF also noted that come 2027, the North will not repeat the mistake of voting Tinubu as they have been disappointed with his administration’s handling of insecurity in the Northern region.

However, in the statement by Ohaneze faction, lsiguzoro said the North must heed the call by the NEF with grace as they have been the architects of their own political misjudgments and blunders.

He emphasized that by embracing the reality of realignment with the South-East, it had become imperative for the Northern region’s future prosperity and economic growth stressing that without rekindling the traditional allegiance with the East, the North risks being enslaved by cunning politicians perpetuating a cycle of regrets that has plagued the region since 1999.

“The ongoing lamentations of Northern leaders within the first eleven months of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have not gone unnoticed by Nigerians, particularly the Ndigbo,” the statement reads.

“Note worthy figures such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano and other eminent religious and traditional leaders have raised poignant concerns about the prevalent sufferings, insecurities, and poverty in the North.

“The voices of discontent from socio-cultural organizations and political figures in the North highlight a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the current trajectory.

“In the annals of history lay the poignant memories of the harmonious political alliances that once existed between the North and the East in the early ’60s.

“The partnership between the NPC and the NCNC stands as a beacon of unity and collaboration that the North should consider revisiting for future elections.”

Outlining a list of the political blunders the North have made since 1999, Isiguzoro said:

“The regrettable choices made in the past elections, as witnessed in Jos PDP 1998 convention, the Northern choice of Obasanjo over Ekwueme, the 2015 choice of Buhari over Jonathan, and in 2023 Tinubu over Obi, underscore the need for strategic realignment to avert future remorse.

“Ndigbo extends an olive branch to the Northern brethren, but the message remains clear. For it to pave the way for a prosperous future, a return to the table with the East is paramount.

“Though supporting President Tinubu until 2027 may seem prudent, the North must look towards collaborative efforts with the East, their traditional allies for sustained stability,” he added.

