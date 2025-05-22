2027: SDP’s Adebayo rules out stepping down for Atiku, declares party ‘not for sale’

As political realignments gain momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Thursday, firmly ruled out the possibility of stepping down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an appearance on Politics Today, a political affairs program on Channels Television, Adebayo addressed swirling speculation about the formation of a broad opposition coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu, affirming that the SDP remains independent, ideologically driven, and not subject to the whims of political heavyweights.

“I will not [step down], and Atiku has not asked me to,” Adebayo said. “But more importantly, neither I nor Atiku can ‘use’ the SDP. The party belongs to the Nigerian people. It’s not a personal tool for political convenience.”

Adebayo emphasized that while the SDP welcomes alliances, such partnerships must be rooted in shared values, not political expediency. “What you can do is align with the SDP, respect its ideology, and the efforts of those already committed to its growth. If you want to join and contribute, that’s fine. But if someone thinks the SDP is just a vehicle to be hijacked, we are not available to be used.”

He acknowledged the experience of Atiku Abubakar, a veteran presidential contender, but noted that any talks of collaboration must come through direct dialogue, not proxies.

“I must respect Atiku,” Adebayo said. “But if he wants to discuss with us, he knows how to reach us. He doesn’t need intermediaries. We haven’t had any formal conversation.”

When asked about growing speculation that Atiku, along with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is forming a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027, Adebayo replied candidly: “We all want to unseat President Tinubu in 2027. In fact, I want to unseat him more than anyone else.”

He dismissed suggestions that his own electability may be in question, saying, “Let Nigerian voters determine that. But one thing I can say for certain is: President Tinubu is not a match for the Nigerian people.”

Adebayo also used the interview to critique the current administration, citing worsening poverty and insecurity across the country.

“This is not a movie, people are dying of hunger,” he said pointedly. “The office of the president is not a monarchy. If you have political sagacity, let it reflect in how you improve the lives of Nigerians. That’s what true leadership demands.”

On whether Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be concerned about emerging coalitions, Adebayo responded:

“There are serious discussions going on that aren’t in the newspapers. But rather than worry about elections, they should be worried about delivering good governance. The bigger fear should be disappointing the Nigerian people.”

In recent weeks, Nigeria’s political climate has grown increasingly dynamic. Atiku, who ran under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, has openly pushed for a unified opposition, reportedly engaging with Labour Party’s Peter Obi and El-Rufai, who has since been linked with the SDP.

However, the move has sparked internal friction within the PDP. Its Governors’ Forum has distanced itself from coalition talks, expressing concern that such negotiations, without broad consensus, could fracture the party’s structure and weaken its electoral prospects.

