205 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 160,537. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 205 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,013 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 160,537.

However, Nigeria has recorded 144,714 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (33), Lagos (25), FCT (22), Bauchi (21), Akwa Ibom (15), Kaduna (14), Katsina (13), and Ogun (13).

Others are – Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti (4), Imo (4), Kano (3), Nasarawa (2), and Niger (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 160,537.

“Discharged: 144,714 AND Deaths: 2,013.”

