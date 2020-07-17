2,074 megawatts remain untapped as one-third of Nigeria’s power plants shut down

Total power generation climbed to 3,269mw as of 6 am Thursday, according to data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator’s website, up from 3,074.6mw a day before.

The country’s installed generation capacity is 12,910.40mw, available capacity 7,652.60mw, transmission wheeling capacity 8,100mw and all-time peak generation 5,375mw

Five of the power plants were among those constructed under the National Integrated Power Project including namely Gbarain, Ihovbor, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho II and Alaoji. AES, Afam IV & V, Ibom Power and ASCO made up the rest.

The system operator cited low load demand by the distribution companies, maintenance, gas inadequacy, frequency response and gas pipeline rupturing among other reasons for the shutdown.

One of the plants, AES, has not produced power since September 2014.

Nigeria derives the 87.5 per cent of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, with the rest 12.5 per cent coming from hydro sources.