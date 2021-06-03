21 directors fail exams to become permanent secretaries | Ripples Nigeria

About 21 directors in the Federal Civil Service that are on salary Grade Level 17, who sat for a written examination as part of the process of appointing them permanent secretaries have failed the examination.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that about 46 senior officers took the examination in Abuja on Monday.

The 25 directors, who passed the examination, would take the next test, which is the Information Communication Technology proficiency test holding today (Thursday).

Although the Federal Government had in May announced the shortlisting of 47 directors for the examination among the 51 candidates that earlier faced a panel, results of only 46 directors were seen on the list of the result made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The document, titled ‘Re; Selection exercise for the appointment of permanent secretaries in the federal civil service,’ and dated June 1, 2021, was signed by Sunny Echocho on behalf of the examination committee.

Meanwhile, the 25 directors who passed the written examination and were invited for the next stage of the examination exercise were those who scored 50 and above in the examination.

Meanwhile, 68.5 was the highest score in the examination. Those who pass the ICT test on Thursday will qualify for the last stage, which is an interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.

The candidates are competing to fill the vacancies of retired permanent secretaries and those retiring this year in five states of the federation.

The affected states are Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu, and Lagos.

