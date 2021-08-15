21 people reportedly killed as flood collapses bridge in Jigawa State

About 21 people reportedly lost their lives on Sunday after floods caused a bridge in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State to cave in.

Emerging reports say the victims included 11 applicants who were disqualified from joining the military services, and a teenage girl.

But one of the applicants reportedly survived with a leg fracture.

According to residents, the bridge collapsed in the wake of heavy flooding wrought by torrential rains.

The victims were said to have been travelling in a Hummer commuter bus from Kano to Adamawa when the incident happened.

Officials in the state are yet to comment on the development.

