21 persons feared killed during bandits attack on Katsina community

An attack on Gurbi village in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State which claimed the lives of no fewer than twenty one persons during an attack by bandits, has been confirmed.

SP Gambo Isah, the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command who confirmed the incident revealed that the bandits who stormed the area around 3:00 am in the morning entered the village on motorcycles.

Armed with AK-47 rifles, the bandits shot at the villagers, killing some of them and also rustled some animals during the deadly raid which also left many residents of the area displaced.

Isah said, “Today, being 27/02/2020, about 03:00hrs, a distress call was received that bandits in their numbers armed with AK-47 rifles stormed Gurbi village in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed four persons and rustled a large number of domestic animals after they received a fierce resistance by the local vigilante group.

“Consequent upon which the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Sanusi Buba, directed the DPO Kankara Division to lead Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with Vigilante group to the scene.

Further reports reveal that during the raid, vigilantes had taken on the bandits before a police team joined them in repelling the bandits with seventeen of them reportedly killed in the gun duel that followed while some of them sustained injuries.

